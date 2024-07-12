Breaking News
Maharashtra: School director held in Kalyan as student hangs self after beating

Updated on: 12 July,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Class XI student had hanged himself in his home in Nimbavali village on Thursday, an official said

Maharashtra: School director held in Kalyan as student hangs self after beating

Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: School director held in Kalyan as student hangs self after beating
A director of a school in Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old student, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, Class XI student Anish Dalvi of Sacred Heart School in Varap had hanged himself in his home in Nimbavali village on Thursday, the Titwala police station official said.


"His parents have told police Dalvi took this step out of distress after being hit by school director Alvin Anthony for allegedly sending a message on social media about a female student. Anthony allegedly threatened to expel Dalvi and two others. Anthony was held on Thursday," the official said, as per the PTI.


Woman held day after she abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station

Meanwhile, the Nagur Railway Police in Maharashtra on Friday rescued a 6-month-old boy who was kidnapped from Nagpur railway station a day earlier, an official said, reported the PTI.

The child was kidnapped on Thursday morning by a woman who befriended his parents as they waited to board a train to Gondia, the official said, as per the PTI.

"After getting CCTV footage of the woman boarding a train with the child, we circulated images to police units between Nagpur and Wardha. The woman was held from Pusla in Warud in Amravati district," the railway police official said.

"Our probe has found the woman wanted to raise the child since she was facing domestic issues. The child will be handed over to his parents on Saturday morning," Inspector Manisha Kashid said.

In an another incident last month, the police had rescued a 13-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Jalna district who had been allegedly kidnapped for ransom and arrested three people including his neighbour, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The rescued boy was a son of a trader based in Jalna district of the state.

"The boy was rescued hours after three persons, including his neighbour, kidnapped him and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his father," an had official, according to the PTI.

The accused were identified as Rohit Bhurewal, Arbaz Shaikh and Nitin Sharma, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajaykumar Bansal had said in June.

(with PTI inputs)

