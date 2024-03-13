Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini government wins trust vote in assembly

Senior BJP leader, Khattar's sudden resignation gave rise to speculation of him contesting for Lok Sabha.

Nayab Singh Saini government wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly. Pic/PTI

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the Assembly through a voice vote. Saini had sworn in as the new chief minister of Haryana on Tuesday, after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as the CM earlier in the day.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, only five of its MLAs left the House, reported PTI.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and has the support of six of the seven independent MLAs and lone MLA from Haryana Lokhit Party. The JJP has 10 MLAs, the main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

Senior BJP leader, Khattar's sudden resignation as the CM gave rise to speculation of him contesting for Lok Sabha. Amid the speculations that he would contest from Karnal, Khattar on Wednesday announced his resigning as the MLA. Khattar also said that the said newly appointed CM Nayab Singh Saini will take care of his state assembly constituency. Haryana state elections are expected to be held in October this year.

On Tuesday, in a surprise move, the BJP in Haryana broke its alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party. Manohar Lal Khattar within hours resigned from the chief minister's post and as BJP's state and hours after, Nayan Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister.

The BJP's decision to have a second OBC leader - Nayab Singh Saini - join its rank of 12 chief ministers marks its determined push to consolidate the community's votes and blunt the opposition's attempt to weaken its support base ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday, Saini said it is his first day in the House as the chief minister and the Leader of the House. Saini said he comes from an ordinary background and no other member from the family was in the political field. Praising the former chief minister, Saini said that he has learnt a lot from Khattar.

(With PTI inputs)