HC: SLST-2016 appointments declared ‘null and void’

Updated on: 23 April,2024 02:11 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report within three months. The bench directed the West Bengal SSC to initiate a fresh recruitment process

File pic

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it as ‘null and void’.


A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report within three months. The bench directed the West Bengal SSC to initiate a fresh recruitment process.


Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the SLST-2016 for 24,640 vacant posts. A total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued against the vacancies, said Firdaus Shamim, a lawyer for some of the petitioners.    


Will challenge HC order: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as "illegal" the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test, and said her government will challenge the verdict. Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Bengal, also accused BJP leaders of influencing a section of the judiciary and judgments. 

Ex-HC judge calls for CM’s resignation

Terming the Calcutta High Court order to cancel all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as an “appropriate judgment”, former judge of the court Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday demanded “immediate resignation” of CM Mamata Banerjee.  

Will challenge HC order: SSC chief

West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Chairman Siddharth Majumder on Monday said it will challenge the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test. “The court has nullified about 24,000 jobs and we will approach the Supreme Court, after going through the complete high court order,” Majumder said.

