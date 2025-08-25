Breaking News
Updated on: 25 August,2025 04:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, will face a court hearing on September 26 over his remarks that he is “fighting the BJP, RSS, and the Indian state.” The case was filed by Hindu Shakti Dal member Simran Gupta, citing disrespect to citizens and democracy. The court deferred the matter earlier for missing subordinate court records

Rahul Gandhi. Image/File Pic

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is set to face the hearing on his controversial remarks in court. A local court on Monday set 26 September as the date to hear the case over his "fighting the Indian state itself" remark.

As reported by news agency PTI, Additional District Judge (ADJ-II), Aarti Faujdar, has set a new date for records from a subordinate court that were not available.



Senior lawyer Sagir Saifi, who is representing Rahul Gandhi, told the media that the court deferred the matter for want of records from the subordinate court in the case.


Earlier, during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi on 15 January, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that the BJP and the RSS had captured every institution of the country and remarked:

"We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself."

Following his remarks, Simran Gupta from the outfit Hindu Shakti Dal filed a petition against him. While filing the petition against Rahul Gandhi, she said, "On 15 January, Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters in Delhi, said that 'our fight is not only with the RSS and the BJP but also with the Indian state'," as cited by news agency PTI.

Gupta, a member of Hindu Shakti Dal, further stated in her plea, “This comment demonstrates disrespect towards the citizens and democracy of the country,” as cited by PTI.

Simran Gupta further added, “Rahul Gandhi's statement deeply hurt the sentiments of people across the country. I had earlier approached the district magistrate and the SP in Sambhal, but no action was taken. As a result, I filed a case on 23 January in court.”

The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is already facing a defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grand-nephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In another scenario, Satyaki Savarkar has also made a claim in an application before the special court.

Complainant Satyaki Savarkar admitted that he is also a direct descendant, through maternal lineage, of Nathuram Godse and Gopal Godse. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Veer Savarkar is something that needs to be challenged in court.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

