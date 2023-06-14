Heat wave: Govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 in Chhattisgarh

On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government decided to extend schools' summer vacation till June 26 due to the scorching heat

According to the officials, the schools in Chhattisgarh were scheduled to reopen on June 16.

CM Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials concerned to extend the summer vacation across the state to ensure the safety of children due to the increase in temperature and the heat wave.

"The school education department will issue a directive in this regard," he added.

On Tuesday, The Met Department in Raipur predicted the occurrence of a heat wave at isolated pockets in central Chhattisgarh for the next four days.

The Met Department also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Chhattisgarh over the next four days.

(with inputs from PTI)