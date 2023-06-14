Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Heat wave Govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 in Chhattisgarh

Heat wave: Govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 in Chhattisgarh

Updated on: 14 June,2023 02:19 PM IST  |  Raipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government decided to extend schools' summer vacation till June 26 due to the scorching heat

Heat wave: Govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 in Chhattisgarh

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Heat wave: Govt extends summer vacation of schools till June 26 in Chhattisgarh
x
00:00

On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government decided to extend schools' summer vacation till June 26 due to the scorching heat.


According to the officials, the schools in Chhattisgarh were scheduled to reopen on June 16.


CM Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials concerned to extend the summer vacation across the state to ensure the safety of children due to the increase in temperature and the heat wave.


"The school education department will issue a directive in this regard," he added.

On Tuesday, The Met Department in Raipur predicted the occurrence of a heat wave at isolated pockets in central Chhattisgarh for the next four days.

The Met Department also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Chhattisgarh over the next four days.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
chhattisgarh india India news national news raipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK