Overnight rains led to waterlogging in many parts of Delhi, affecting traffic movement on Thursday morning. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, said India Meteorological Department. The weather bureau predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers for the rest of the day

The traffic movement is affected at several areas, including GTK Road, between Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur Chowk, owing to waterlogging near GTK Depot, the Traffic Police said. Pic/PTI

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was affected on both the carriageways of GTK Road, between Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur Chowk, as well as on MB Road between Khanpur and Shooting Range T-Point, and on the Rohtak Road's Nangloi and Tikri Border carriageway, owing to waterlogging, news agency PTI reported.

In posts on X, the Delhi Traffic Police put out information on waterlogged roads and asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly. "Due to waterlogging near GGR/PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH 48. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police in Delhi said.

Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg near PTS, Malviya Nagar Red Light due to potholes and water logging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/9NRDSHqIBZ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 29, 2024

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius while the humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

IMD has forecast cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers during the day.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 77.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Thursday. The Lodhi Road observatory recorded 92.2 mm rainfall during the same period, while Ridge registered 18.2 mm, Palam 54.5 mm and Ayanagar 62.4 mm, IMD said.

According to the weather bureau parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm very heavy and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rainfall.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 60 at 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

(With PTI inputs)