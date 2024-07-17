The districts where the holiday has been declared are Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam

Representational images

Listen to this article Heavy rains prompt closure of educational institutions in 8 districts of Kerala x 00:00

Due to the continued heavy rains in the state, district administrations of eight districts ordered the closure of educational institutions in their respective districts on Wednesday.

The districts where the holiday has been declared are Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including tuition centres, Anganwadis, and professional colleges.

Alappuzha district declared the holiday due to persistent heavy rains and waterlogging.

District collectors have clarified that there will be no changes to the previously scheduled exams.

The weather department has issued a warning that heavy rains will continue in the state for the next four days.

Currently, a red alert has been declared for Kozhikode and Kannur. However, no district is under a red alert for tomorrow. An orange alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. A yellow alert has been issued for the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts for Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain in several districts of Kerala.

The IMD had issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in Kerala and an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The Regional Meteorological Department had also issued a yellow alert for the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts on Monday due to the possibility of very heavy rain.

The weather department has warned fishermen against going fishing on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts. A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod on Monday. However, colleges in Kasargod will remain open.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever