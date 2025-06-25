Breaking News
Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 12 e-scooters to reach out to HIV, STI, TB and Hepatitis patients

Updated on: 25 June,2025 02:48 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Commending the SACS and the Health Department for this initiative, CM Sukhu said, "Red Ribbon Clubs, youths, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have played a vital role in raising sustained awareness about HIV. Making Himachal Pradesh HIV-free was our collective responsibility"

Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 12 e-scooters to reach out to HIV, STI, TB and Hepatitis patients

These e-scooters have been provided to the Health Department through the State AIDS Control Society (SACS) and will be deployed across eight districts of the state. File Pic

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 12 e-scooters from his official residence, Oak Over, to deliver doorstep medical services to patients suffering from HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis.

The services include the delivery of medicines, screening and counselling services.


These e-scooters have been provided to the Health Department through the State AIDS Control Society (SACS) and will be deployed across eight districts of the state.


"This is the first time such a dedicated and humanitarian outreach model was being implemented in the state to ensure that no individual was deprived of essential treatment. This initiative would ensure the continuity of medication and significantly contribute to achieving viral load suppression (reduction of HIV in the blood to a very low level) among patients, thereby enabling them to live healthier and longer lives," said the chief minister.

Commending the SACS and the Health Department for this initiative, CM Sukhu said, "Red Ribbon Clubs, youths, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have played a vital role in raising sustained awareness about HIV. Making Himachal Pradesh HIV-free was our collective responsibility. I am confident that these e-scooters would strengthen our ongoing efforts."

He said that more than 6,000 individuals were currently living with HIV in the state and most of them have achieved viral load suppression, a testament to the success of the state government's policies and consistent efforts.

shimla himachal pradesh news aids hiv

