Himachal landslide: CM Sukhu directs immediate restoration affected area in Shimla

A landslide had occurred near the under-construction parking lot along the Circular Road (Cart Road) near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Ripon) Hospital in the heart of Shimla city following rains on the night of July 8

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the authorities to expedite the restoration work, officials said on Friday, reported the PTI.

CM Sukhu conducted an on-site inspection of the landslide-affected area near the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital late on Thursday night.

The sinking section was covered with tarpaulin to prevent further impact from the rain and as a precautionary measure, the power supply to an electric pole at the site was cut off.

The chief minister said the Circular Road is the lifeline of Shimla city and adequate police personnel should be deployed to facilitate both local residents and tourists.

65 people believed to be missing after landslide in Nepal: Media reports

Meanwhile, in an another incident, at least 65 people are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide in Nepal and pushed into a swollen river on Friday, according to media reports, as per the PTI.

The two buses carrying 65 passengers went missing in the Trishuli River in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, myRepublica news portal reported quoting officials.

Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav, confirmed the incident.

According to Yadav, the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, en route to Gaur from the Capital, met with the accident at around 3:30 am.

Twenty-four people were onboard the bus travelling to Kathmandu and 41 on the other, police said.

Three of the passengers on the Ganpati Deluxe bus managed to escape after jumping out of the vehicle, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Yadav said that the rescue workers have started clearing the landslide debris.

Expressing grief over the disappearance of the bus in the Trishuli River, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has issued directives for immediate search and rescue operations.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of nearly five dozen passengers and the loss of property due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country when a bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers," Prachanda posted on X.

The prime minister also expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. He urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

(with PTI inputs)