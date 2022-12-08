Breaking News
Himachal polls: BJP wins 1 seat, ahead on 26; Congress takes lead on 38

Updated on: 08 December,2022 11:54 AM IST  |  Shimla
Independent candidates were ahead on three assembly seats, according to the Election Commission

Opposition Congress has taken a lead on 38 seats while the ruling BJP won one seat and was ahead on 26 in Himachal Pradesh where counting of votes was in progress on Thursday.


Independent candidates were ahead on three assembly seats, according to the Election Commission.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had fielded candidates on 67 seats, is yet to open its account.

The result of one seat of Sundernagar in Mandi district has been declared where BJP's Rakesh Jamwal, who is the sitting MLA, has defeated his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 8,125 votes. 

