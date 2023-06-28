Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in Shimla road accident

Updated on: 28 June,2023 02:38 PM IST  |  Shimla
Four people died, and one got injured critically in a severe road accident on Bhadrash Rohru link road near Shalun Kaichi in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, Rampur Police officials said

Representative image/iStock

Four people died, and one got injured critically in a severe road accident on Bhadrash Rohru link road near Shalun Kaichi in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, Rampur Police officials said.


The accident victims were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony in an Alto car and fell into a ditch about 500 meters below the road. Four passengers died on the spot, including two young men and two young women, and one young girl is in critical condition.


The deceased victims have been identified as Avinash Manta, Suman, Himani, and Sandeep; all from Kukhi village. The injured has been identified as Shivani, deceased Himani's elder sister.


The Panchayat Head of Kaleda Majhewti village, Promila Mehta, said that the accident was a tragic incident. The Panchayat Head informed that the Baraat procession had come to Kaleda village from Devathi village on Tuesday night for a wedding, and while returning on Wednesday morning, the accident of the Alto occurred near Shalun Kaichi.

The police, fire brigade and locals brought the injured and the dead bodies back to the road.

Sub-Inspector Jaidev of the Rampur Bushahr Police Station said that he had received information about the accident at 8 am on Wednesday, and his team reached the site immediately. The car had fallen into a deep gorge about 500 meters below the road.

The officials recovered the dead bodies, and the injured passenger was admitted to Khaneri Hospital in Rampur Bushahr.

The police said that the reasons for the accident could not be ascertained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

