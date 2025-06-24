Himachal Pradesh's Met office has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in seven districts for Wednesday, and a yellow warning for nine districts on Thursday, as the monsoon covers the state. Separately, a flash flood in a stream near Losar blocked the Losar-Kunzum road in Lahaul and Spiti, stranding several vehicles

An advisory by the police stated that monsoon in Himachal Pradesh carries significant risks due to the state's hilly terrain and fast-flowing rivers. Representational pic

Listen to this article Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; flash floods reported in several areas; heavy rain likely till June 30 x 00:00

The local weather office in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday said the state is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the low- and mid-hills until June 30, as the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire region.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning was issued for isolated places in seven districts—Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur—for Wednesday. Furthermore, a yellow warning for heavy rains was issued for nine of the state's 12 districts, excluding Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti, for Thursday, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police reported on Tuesday that flash floods in a stream, situated approximately two kilometres from Losar, blocked the Losar-Kunzum Road in Lahaul and Spiti, leaving two to four vehicles stranded.

The office of the Director General of Police issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains, especially near hillsides, rivers, and low-lying areas. The advisory also recommended monitoring weather forecasts and alerts, saving emergency contacts, keeping mobile phones charged, and storing essential items, reported PTI.

The advisory warned that monsoon in Himachal Pradesh carries significant risks due to the state's hilly terrain and fast-flowing rivers. These conditions heighten the danger of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts, posing a threat to both life and property.

Residents living near rivers, streams, dams, and waterfalls have been advised to stay away from water bodies during and after rainfall. The advisory also instructed authorities of hydropower projects to continuously monitor water levels in reservoirs and ensure coordination with respective district administrations. They were also told to verify that sirens and public announcement systems are functional to alert nearby communities before releasing water.

Furthermore, tourists and water sports operators—especially in Kullu, Bilaspur, and Una districts—have been advised to suspend activities during inclement weather. Tourists, in particular, must adhere to government advisories and avoid river-based activities during periods of high flow. The advisory added that District Superintendents of Police must ensure emergency response teams are fully equipped and alert, and regularly inspect vulnerable sites.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state since Monday evening. Nadaun recorded 63.5 mm of rain, followed by Kangra with 60.5 mm, Poanta Sahib with 49 mm, Hamirpur with 46.5 mm, Mandi with 44.2 mm, Guler with 42.4 mm, Neri with 39.5 mm, Bharari with 33.4 mm, Sujanpur Tira with 20.8 mm, Nahan with 17.2 mm, Dehra Gopipur with 17 mm, and Bilaspur with 14.1 mm, reported PTI.

Gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 41-46 kilometres per hour, were observed in Kukumseri and Bajaura. Kukumseri recorded the lowest night-time temperature at 13.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while Hamirpur was the warmest during the day at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)