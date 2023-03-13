Himachal sees 700 per cent rise in landslides in 2 years

High intensity rainfall, cutting of hill slopes, are among main reasons behind the rise: Experts

NDRF personnel during rescue op at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, in 2021. File pic/AFP

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a seven-fold (or 700%) increase in major landslides in the past two years, with 117 occurring in 2022 as compared to 16 in 2020, according to data compiled by the disaster management department. High-intensity rainfall coupled extensive cutting of hill slopes for construction and widening of roads, blasting for tunnels, hydro projects and mining are cited as reasons behind the increase in landslides, geological expert Professor Virender Singh Dhar said.

Though the time span of rains has reduced, their intensity has increased. In 2022, landslides were reported in Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilapsur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Solan and Una districts. Majority of slides were witnessed during the monsoon season, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Sudesh Mokta said. At Nigulsari in Kannaur district, 28 people were killed and 13 were injured in a major landslide on August 11, 2021.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said recently that the National Highway Authority of India will present a concept paper suggesting remedies to minimise and prevent landslides which occur due to expansion of roads in the state and Rs 300 crore will be spent on remedial measures.

16

No of landslides in 2020

117

No of landslides in 2022

