Breaking News
Mumbai: Soon six new railway stations to be opened together, informs Central Railway
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Finding Covid 19s origins is a moral imperative WHO

Finding Covid-19’s origins is a moral imperative: WHO

Updated on: 13 March,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Geneva
Agencies |

Top

Beijing denies the assessment

Finding Covid-19’s origins is a moral imperative: WHO

Representative Image


Discovering the origins of Covid-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in his strongest comments yet that the U.N. body remains committed to finding how the virus arose. 


A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. Beijing denies the assessment.



Also Read: Odisha increases surveillance after 59 H3N2 cases detected


“Understanding #Covid19’s origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCovid,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter late on Saturday. He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word “pandemic” to describe the global outbreak of Covid-19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news Coronavirus world health organization beijing geneva

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK