Finding Covid-19’s origins is a moral imperative: WHO

Beijing denies the assessment

Representative Image

Discovering the origins of Covid-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in his strongest comments yet that the U.N. body remains committed to finding how the virus arose.

A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. Beijing denies the assessment.

Also Read: Odisha increases surveillance after 59 H3N2 cases detected

“Understanding #Covid19’s origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCovid,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter late on Saturday. He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word “pandemic” to describe the global outbreak of Covid-19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever