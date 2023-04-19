Breaking News
Hindu saints do more service than missionaries: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Updated on: 19 April,2023 10:41 AM IST  |  Jabalpur
Stressing on the importance of education, Bhagwat also said ills plaguing the Indian society must be eradicated

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. File Pic

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Hindu saints do more service than missionaries. Stressing on the importance of education, Bhagwat also said ills plaguing the Indian society must be eradicated. "We have to eradicate ills in the society and bring prosperity," he said on Tuesday.


Bhagwat was in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city to participate in various programmes, including unveiling of a statue of Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya Ji Maharaj at Narsinh Temple. He also spoke at a lecture series at Manas Bhawan in the city.



Also Read: One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat


'Nowadays missionaries are dominant, but our saints do more service than them. I am not saying this as a matter of pride, but that is the truth,' he said at the lecture series while quoting a survey. The RSS chief said India is going to become a 'Vishwa Guru' (teacher or knowledge-giver), but it should attain the position with harmony. Bhagwat maintained educating the Hindu society will be good for the entire world.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

