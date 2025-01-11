The first case in Gujarat was recorded on Monday when a two-month-old boy was diagnosed with the viral disease, which presents symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough

Representational Pic

Listen to this article HMPV outbreak: Gujarat confirms fourth case as nine-month-old tests positive in Ahmedabad x 00:00

Gujarat has confirmed its fourth case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after a nine-month-old tested positive in Ahmedabad, officials reported on Saturday. All the cases have emerged within a week, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby boy was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday after developing symptoms such as cold, cough, and difficulty breathing. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation noted that he had no history of foreign travel or other travel.

On Friday, an eight-year-old boy from Sabarkantha district was identified as the third case patient of HMPV.

Just two days prior, an 80-year-old man in Ahmedabad, who has asthma, also tested positive for the virus and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The first case in Gujarat was recorded on Monday, January 6, when a two-month-old boy from Rajasthan was diagnosed with the viral disease, which presents symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough. He was later discharged after treatment.

With the recent infant's infection, the state has now documented four cases of HMPV since Monday.

HMPV, which was discovered in 2001, is part of the Paramyxoviridae family and is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets released during coughing or sneezing and can also be contracted by touching contaminated surfaces or having direct contact with infected individuals.

HMPV scare: No cause for concern, says Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday reassured the public that the state health department is working efficiently in this matter and no one has to worry about it, reported news agency ANI.

He reiterated that this variant of HMPV is not that strong and the nation has already dealt with problematic viruses like coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said, "We have mentioned this earlier too that this variant is not strong. We have dealt with problematic viruses like coronavirus. Our health department is working efficiently in this matter. No one has to worry..."

Earlier on January 8, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Margaret Harris said that the rise observed in the number of common respiratory infections, is 'common' during winter and spring, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)