Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > HMPV outbreak Gujarat confirms fourth case as nine month old tests positive in Ahmedabad

HMPV outbreak: Gujarat confirms fourth case as nine-month-old tests positive in Ahmedabad

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:16 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The first case in Gujarat was recorded on Monday when a two-month-old boy was diagnosed with the viral disease, which presents symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough

HMPV outbreak: Gujarat confirms fourth case as nine-month-old tests positive in Ahmedabad

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
HMPV outbreak: Gujarat confirms fourth case as nine-month-old tests positive in Ahmedabad
x
00:00

Gujarat has confirmed its fourth case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after a nine-month-old tested positive in Ahmedabad, officials reported on Saturday. All the cases have emerged within a week, reported news agency PTI. 


The baby boy was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday after developing symptoms such as cold, cough, and difficulty breathing. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation noted that he had no history of foreign travel or other travel.


On Friday, an eight-year-old boy from Sabarkantha district was identified as the third case patient of HMPV. 


Just two days prior, an 80-year-old man in Ahmedabad, who has asthma, also tested positive for the virus and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The first case in Gujarat was recorded on Monday, January 6, when a two-month-old boy from Rajasthan was diagnosed with the viral disease, which presents symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough. He was later discharged after treatment.

With the recent infant's infection, the state has now documented four cases of HMPV since Monday.

HMPV, which was discovered in 2001, is part of the Paramyxoviridae family and is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets released during coughing or sneezing and can also be contracted by touching contaminated surfaces or having direct contact with infected individuals.

HMPV scare: No cause for concern, says Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday reassured the public that the state health department is working efficiently in this matter and no one has to worry about it, reported news agency ANI.

He reiterated that this variant of HMPV is not that strong and the nation has already dealt with problematic viruses like coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said, "We have mentioned this earlier too that this variant is not strong. We have dealt with problematic viruses like coronavirus. Our health department is working efficiently in this matter. No one has to worry..."

Earlier on January 8, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official, Margaret Harris said that the rise observed in the number of common respiratory infections, is 'common' during winter and spring, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

HMPV Ahmedabad gujarat Human Metapneumovirus India India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK