Hoax bomb threat on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight; passenger detained

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM, had to be grounded following the hoax threat

Representative Image

A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, they said.

Also read: IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.

The passenger who spread the hoax was detained by the local authorities. The plane is expected to leave for Delhi with passengers on Friday morning, sources said.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever