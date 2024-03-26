Over 12,200 motorists were penalised for violation of road traffic rules on Holi across Noida and Greater Noida

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Holi 2024: Over 12,200 motorists fined for flouting traffic rules in Noida x 00:00

Over 12,200 motorists were penalised for violation of road traffic rules on the day of Holi across Noida and Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

Of the challans issued, 8,110 cases (or over 66 per cent) were for riding without a helmet on two-wheelers and 372 cases were for not wearing seat belts. Another 906 challans were issued for those found triple-riding on two-wheelers, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challans were also issued in 82 cases of using mobile phones while driving or riding, 402 cases of violation of no-parking rules, 633 cases of driving in wrong lanes, 337 cases for defective number plates and 441 cases of jumping red lights, according to a statement.

The police said a special road safety campaign was run under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav on the day of Holi.

"As part of the campaign, checking was done at 44 locations in Noida and Greater Noida. During the inspection, action was taken against 67 people who were found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol. The action ensured includes e-challans, seizure of vehicles, etc," the police said.

Another 172 motorists were caught driving without a licence, 306 people were found overspeeding while owners of 79 vehicles were penalised for noise pollution, 32 for air pollution and 412 in the 'others' category, the statement said.

"A total of 12,284 e-challans were issued through the day, while 18 erring vehicles were impounded," the police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the death of 470 people and injuries to 858 people. The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!