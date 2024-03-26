Breaking News
Maharashtra: 22-year-old youth drowns at Kalamb beach while celebrating Holi

Updated on: 26 March,2024 08:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

A 22-year-old youth drowned at Kalamb beach in Vasai West in Maharashtra while celebrating Holi on Monday evening

The cops at spot during panchnama. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
A 22-year-old youth drowned at Kalamb beach in Vasai West in Maharashtra while celebrating Holi on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sai Kiran Chenuri, whose body was recovered on Tuesday, the police said.


In a bid to celebrate the festival of colors, citizens flocked to sea beach areas on Monday. Sources informed mid-day that the deceased, a native of Gokhivare area in Vasai East, had also gone to Kalamb beach.


"After celebrating the festival, he went down to take a bath in the sea, but he drowned," said the source.


"The incident occurred on Monday. The authorities concerned were alerted, and they initiated a search operation with the assistance of lifeguards and police. However, his body was not found until late Monday night. Consequently, the search operation was suspended, only to resume on Tuesday morning," the source added.

"The body was discovered on the beach of Vasai Bhuigaon on Tuesday," stated a police source.

The police have registered an accidental death report at Vasai police station regarding the incident and have commenced an investigation to ascertain whether it was an accidental death or if foul play was involved.

