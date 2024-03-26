Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Police crack highway dacoity case in Palghar four held
Updated on: 26 March,2024 06:29 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Palghar Police in Maharashtra have cracked a highway dacoity case involving Rs 5.5 crore in cash and arrested four persons in the matter

Representational Pic/File

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have cracked a highway dacoity case involving Rs 5.5 crore in cash in Palghar district with the arrest of four persons, a senior official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The incident in question occurred on March 17 when three employees of a Gujarat-based company were transporting Rs 5.5 crore in cash from Surat to Mumbai in a car, said assistant commissioner of police (crime) Madan Ballal, as per the PTI.


According to the PTI, at around 9 pm, five unidentified individuals, posing as policemen, intercepted the employees' car with a van on a highway near Khanivde toll plaza. After a brutal assault, the victims were thrown out of the vehicle at separate locations, while the culprits fled the scene with the cash, he said.


Subsequently, an FIR was filed under relevant IPC sections including 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping) and 419 (cheating by personation) at the Mandvi police station.
During investigation, the police arrested four persons, Muruganandan Abhimanyu, Babu Moda Swami, Manikandan Chalaiyya and Balaprabhu Shanmugam, in connection with the incident, said Ballal, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

They were remanded to police custody till March 28 by a court in Palghar.

The Palghar Police have recovered a significant portion of the stolen cash amounting to Rs 4,87,50,000, said the ACP.

Preliminary investigations revealed the involvement of one of the arrested suspects, Abhimanyu, in criminal activities, including murder, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 38-year-old Plaghar man has been arrested for allegedly clubbing his wife to death during an argument, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, the official said that Raghya Dhapsi fatally attacked his wife Bharti Dhapsi (44) at their home in Mudgaon village on March 25 night.

The two were having a heated argument over his drinking habits. In a fit of rage, Raghya picked up a piece of wood and hit Bharti, he said. She was taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead, reported PTI.

The Kasa police have registered a case of murder against the husband, said the station house officer.

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra palghar Crime News mumbai crime news India news
