Holika Dahan 2024: Know when and how the Choti Holi is celebrated

Holika Dahan, also called as Choti Holi is celebrated a day before the main Holi festival. Holi, the festival of colours is one of the most auspicious and widely celebrated festival by Hindus after Diwali. Apart from playing colours, the marks love among lord Krishna and Radha and the festival also marks good over evil in Hinduism. Holi festival also marks the celebration of spring season.

Holika Dahan is when a bonfire is lit to celebrate the burning of the demoness, Holika. This ritual is symbolic of victory of good over evil.

The celebrations begin on the night before Holi, with people gathering outside their homes with relatives, friends and community members to light the Holika bonfire. It is a reminder of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and happiness over sorrow.

The date, mahurat (auspicious time) for Holika Dahan changes every year as per Hindu calender. This year, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 24. While, Holi falls on March 25. The Holika Dahan muhurat will begin at 11:13 pm on March 24 and end at 12:27 am on March 25. The muhurat will last for 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Hindus worship the place where wood is collected to burn Holika, wrap the wood with white thread three or seven times, and sprinkle holy water, kumkum and flowers on it. They also roast green cereals in the Holika fire. Other items that are added in the Holi bonfire are- a garland made of cow dung, akshat, flowers, garlands, roli, moli, jaggery, turmeric, moong, batashe, gulal, coconut, and wheat baaliyan.

Hindus believe that holika puja brings power, prosperity, and wealth to the family. It is also believed that people can burn all their fears in the Holika fire to make a start.