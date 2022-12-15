Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Home Secretary to chair meeting on Delhi Airport rush

Home Secretary to chair meeting on Delhi Airport rush

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The meeting is being held considering the complaints on social media by irate passengers about missed flights and serpentine pre-boarding lines at India's busiest airport in Delhi

Home Secretary to chair meeting on Delhi Airport rush

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will chair a high-level meeting on airport rush here in the national capital on Thursday morning.


The meeting is likely to be held after 11 am in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Senior officers in the MHA, officials in the Minister of Civil Aviation and others concerned with the matter, including those in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will attend the meeting.



The meeting is being held considering the complaints on social media by irate passengers about missed flights and serpentine pre-boarding lines at India's busiest airport in Delhi.


The pictures posted on Twitter showed overcrowding at Delhi International Airport. There were reports of passengers grumbling about long waits for security checks and mismanagement by the airport staff.

Also Read: Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch 

The government has even stepped in to help ease the congestion, with India's Civil Aviation Ministry earlier saying in a statement that it's working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hours. It did not disclose data for normal traffic.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also visited one of the terminals earlier this week and said that he will look into concerns around the management of security checks at Delhi's T3 Indira Gandhi (IGI) airport in response to a complaint by a passenger on social media. The minister has ordered airport officials to resolve the issues on priority.

Additionally, the Delhi airport is adding baggage screening systems at the security checks and increasing traffic marshals to avoid vehicles clogging the departure.

Delhi airport has deployed 26 additional staffers to help passengers in the entry forecourt and security area and is working with the security agency Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to have full manning through Flexi shift from 5 am to avoid queue build-up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi delhi airport

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK