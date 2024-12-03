In response to the recent desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh and rising concerns over minority rights, the All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association has decided to stop serving Bangladeshi guests. The move reflects growing discontent over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Hotels and restaurants in Tripura announce ban on serving Bangladeshi guests amid rising tensions x 00:00

The All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) has announced that its members will no longer serve Bangladeshi guests in light of the recent insult to the Indian flag in Bangladesh and concerns over the treatment of minorities there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was made after an emergency meeting held by the association on Monday. Saikat Bandyopadhyay, the general secretary of ATHROA, stated that the move was a response to increasing concerns over the situation in Bangladesh. "We are a secular country and have respect for all religions, but the desecration of our national flag in Bangladesh cannot be tolerated," Bandyopadhyay said. He also expressed alarm over the oppression of minorities in the neighbouring country, particularly by certain extremist groups.

The association's decision comes amidst growing tensions and public outrage in India over reports of discrimination and violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Bandyopadhyay further stated that while such incidents have occurred in the past, the recent events have pushed the situation "beyond the limit." He stressed that, as a show of solidarity, the members of ATHROA are taking a stand against the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh.

In addition to the hospitality sector, ILS Hospital, a prominent multi-speciality private hospital in Agartala, also announced a similar stance, declaring it would no longer treat patients from Bangladesh in protest against the persecution of minorities in the country.

These measures reflect the growing discontent in Tripura, as well as across India, regarding the situation in Bangladesh, with both private establishments and public bodies voicing their condemnation of the reported atrocities.

The tension between the two nations has been escalating due to the deteriorating conditions for Hindus in Bangladesh, sparking protests and public statements across various sections of Indian society.

(With inputs from PTI)