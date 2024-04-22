Breaking News
Hubballi murder: Accused’s father apologises to girl’s family

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Subani said that he and his wife have been living separately for the last six years and Fayaz stayed with his mother and called only for money

Father had spoken to Fayaz three months ago. Representation pic

Demanding maximum punishment for his son, the father of 23-year-old Fayaz, who allegedly killed the daughter of a Congress councillor inside a college campus in Hubballi, has apologised to the victim’s family and said his son should be given strict punishment. Baba Saheb Subani, a school teacher and Fayaz’s father told media on Saturday that he came to know about the incident around 6 pm on Thursday and was completely shocked and shattered by his son’s act.


“He [Fayaz] should be punished in a way that no one dares to do such a thing in future. With folded hands, I apologise to Neha’s family members. She was like my daughter,” he said. Subani said that he and his wife have been living separately for the last six years and Fayaz stayed with his mother and called only for money. He last spoke to his son about three months ago.


Police arrest youths over social media post


Police have arrested two youths who justified the murder of Neha Hiremath allegedly by Fayaz Khondunaik on their social media handles. The accused from Dharwad were arrested on Saturday after a few pro-Hindu activists lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had posted contents claiming that Neha and Fayaz were in a relationship. According to the complainants, they allegedly uploaded pictures of the victim Neha and the accused, Fayaz, with a caption, “Neha Fayaz true love, justice for love”.

