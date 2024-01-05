Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Huge amount of narcotics fake Indian currency worth Rs 49 crore seized in Meghalaya BSF

Huge amount of narcotics, fake Indian currency worth Rs 49 crore seized in Meghalaya: BSF

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Shillong
ANI |

Top

In the year 2023, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier demonstrated exceptional vigilance and efficiency

Huge amount of narcotics, fake Indian currency worth Rs 49 crore seized in Meghalaya: BSF

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Huge amount of narcotics, fake Indian currency worth Rs 49 crore seized in Meghalaya: BSF
x
00:00

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier seized smuggled goods, including narcotics and Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) worth Rs 49.20 crore in 2023. In a press statement, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier said that, in 2023, the BSF seized 3550 numbers of cattle, 4989 bottles of phensedyl, 9.885 kg of ganja, 9818 quintals of sugar, FICN of 55,000.


"In 2022, the BSF seized smuggled goods, including narcotics worth Rs 28.15 crore. In 2023, BSF troops apprehended 113 Indian smugglers, 67 Bangladeshi smugglers and two Rohingyas who violated the sanctity of the International Border," said the press statement. BSF Meghalaya Frontier oversees a challenging 444 km stretch of the International Border with Bangladesh, grappling with tough terrain, unfenced patches, elephant corridors and heavy rainfall.


Despite these obstacles, the BSF has made overcoming challenges a habit and routine, ensuring the safety and tranquillity of the border. In the year 2023, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier demonstrated exceptional vigilance and efficiency. Beyond the border duties, the BSF Meghalaya actively engaged in 'Civic Action Programmes' to foster mutual trust and strengthen relations with the local communities.


In the year 2023, troops under BSF Meghalaya organised 45 such programmes, including 24 medical camps, providing free medical checkups, the distribution of medicines, and various essential items to the needy bordering people, it added. To showcase the spirit of cooperation and sportsmanship, the Meghalaya FTR HQ BSF hosted the BSF Inter Frontier Judo, Gymnastics, and Taekwondo Championship at NEHU, Shillong. In reverence to the martyrs of the motherland, the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign was organised across the Indo-Bangladesh Border in collaboration with the civil administration of Meghalaya state.

The BSF actively participated in community service, organising blood donation camps, providing emergency medical assistance and rescue operations in various incidents. BSF Meghalaya is committed to safeguarding the Indo-Bangladesh border and maintaining the sanctity and tranquility of the international border.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news shillong meghalaya India news north east india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK