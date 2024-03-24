Breaking News
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for 'links with ISIS'

Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:31 PM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Farooqui who hails from Delhi was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

An IIT-Guwahati student who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, a senior official said. The accused Touseef Ali Farooqui, who is a 4th-year student of Bioscience, was detained on Saturday.


Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta told PTI that after interrogating him, police found credible evidence of his links with ISIS and he was arrested.


"We produced him in the court, which has sent to police custody for 10 days. We also carried out a search in his hostel room inside the IIT-Guwahati campus," Mahanta said.


Farooqui who hails from Delhi was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

On Saturday, he was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he was on his way to join ISIS after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group.

The student was detained three days after the ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

