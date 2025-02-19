IMD issues rain alert as Delhi records minimum temperature at 10.4 degrees Celsius

The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rainfall for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius

Representational Image

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday morning was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below the seasonal average.

The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rainfall for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity level stood at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

At 9 am, the air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 181, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 13.3 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, while the maximum temperature settled as 28.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The second-highest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on February 4 at 12.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with rain are expected on Wednesday.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 209 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).