The south Bengal districts have been recording above-normal night temperatures for the last few days

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a thunderstorm and rain alert in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

Rainfall occurred at some places in the western districts of Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum in the early hours of Thursday.

It warned of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and forecast light to moderate rain in Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, nearly four notches above normal, the IMD said in a bulletin.

