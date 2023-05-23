IMD predicts drop in temperature owing to western disturbances in north west India

Amid soaring mercury, Delhi continued to witness a heat wave on Monday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that an approaching western disturbance may bring some relief to the heatwave conditions, reported news agency ANI.

"Currently a spell of high temperature is over northwest India. Heatwave conditions were realized over Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh, and MP. Heatwave conditions will persist over South Haryana, South UP and parts of Delhi, and South Bengal. They will see heatwave conditions today as well. There is a fresh western disturbance coming, so the temperature will fall and the heatwave conditions will alleviate," Soma Sen Roy, an IMD Scientist said while talking to ANI.

Amid soaring mercury, Delhi continued to witness a heat wave on Monday.

With the routine of 'leaving the house' becoming more of a task, people were seen taking all kinds of precautions to save themselves from the scorching heat.

The highest recorded temperatures in Delhi reached a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, climbed to above 42 degrees on Sunday, and reached 44 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to reports, Chandigarh has been witnessing rising temperatures for the past two days. On Sunday, the temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, and it may do so again on Monday.

Punjab and Haryana are also reeling under the scorching heatwaves with numerous locations recording temperatures as high as 44 degrees. In the next two days, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may get rain as a result of the Western Disturbance.

In another incidence of the heatwaves, mercury crossed 45 degrees in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the blistering heat, the residents are worried. People are drinking water and juices to cool their bodies.

With temperatures soaring at 40 degrees Celsius, the demand for sweet and savoury sattu drinks has increased among people in Bihar to beat the heat waves.

In northern states, the temperature is soaring but there is respite due to Western disturbances from time to time. Heat waves affect the Northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan generally in the month of May and June.

To minimize the impact during the heatwave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, you can take the following measures:

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m; Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty; Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes; Use protective goggles; Use an umbrella/hat while going out in the Sun.

The extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

