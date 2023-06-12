In 10 Points: Cyclone Biparjoy landfall; evacuation along Gujarat coasts, here's what we know so far

Ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, authorities in coastal districts of Gujarat have initiated evacuations to move people residing in areas vulnerable to the cyclone to safer locations. In coastal Devbhumi Dwarka, around 1,300 individuals have already been shifted to secure places to protect them from potential harm

The cyclonic storm is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometers per hour (kmph), gusting up to 150 kmph during the landfall. Pic/PTI

In 10 points, here is what we know so far:

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in the afternoon to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy. The meeting aims to assess the preparedness and response measures in place to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

- As per a PTI report, fishing activities have been suspended along Gujarat's south and north coasts in anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy. This precautionary measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of fishermen who might be at risk in the rough sea conditions associated with the cyclone.

- Authorities in coastal districts of Gujarat have initiated evacuations to move people residing in areas vulnerable to the cyclone to safer locations. In coastal Devbhumi Dwarka, around 1,300 individuals have already been shifted to secure places to protect them from potential harm.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest bulletin stating that Cyclone Biparjoy, classified as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm," is likely to move north-northeast and make landfall between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts by June 15 noon.

- The cyclonic storm is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometers per hour (kmph), gusting up to 150 kmph during the landfall. Such high wind speeds can result in significant damage to structures and infrastructure, as well as pose a threat to human safety.

- As of Sunday night, Cyclone Biparjoy was located approximately 540 km west of Mumbai, 360 km southwest of Porbandar, 400 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 490 km south-southwest of Naliya, and 660 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, according to the IMD.

- In response to the cyclone's approach, the state government has begun preparations to tackle the potential aftermath. Given the expected strong winds and heavy rainfall, officials are taking measures to minimize the impact on the affected regions and ensure the safety of residents.

- Section 144, which restricts the assembly of people beyond a specified number, has been imposed in coastal areas of Kutch district. This measure aims to prevent gatherings and ensure the smooth evacuation of individuals living in areas close to the sea in the Saurashtra-Kutch regions.

- Warning signals have been raised along the coasts to alert fishermen about the impending cyclone. They have been advised not to venture into the central Arabian Sea until June 15. Fishermen currently at sea have been instructed to return to the coast to avoid dangerous conditions.

- The central government has directed the state government to regulate onshore and offshore activities and mobilize the evacuation of coastal areas in Saurashtra and Kutch. Districts including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, and Morbi are among the focus areas for evacuation efforts to ensure the safety of residents.