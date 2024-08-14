Independence Day 2024: Honouring lesser-known women freedom fighters

As we celebrate Indian Independence Day 2024, let's remember the many unsung women who played vital roles in the fight for independence.

Bhikaji Cama (left/ Wikimedia Commons); Rani Gaidinliu (right/ PIB)

Independence Day celebrated on August 15 every year, commemorates the end of British colonial authority in India in 1947. While the biographies of well-known heroes like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru are frequently highlighted, the achievements of numerous women independence fighters are underappreciated. As we commemorate Indian Independence Day 2024, it is vital to recognise and honour those unsung women who played critical roles in the war for independence.

The Role of Women in India’s Independence Movement

Women from various areas of life joined the Indian freedom movement. They coordinated protests, marches, and other revolutionary acts. Despite the societal hurdles they encountered, these women showed exceptional courage and determination, making enormous contributions to the cause of freedom. Here are some lesser-known women liberation warriors whose contributions should be recognised.

1. Rani Gaidinliu

Rani Gaidinliu was a Naga spiritual leader and independence warrior from Manipur. At the age of 13, she joined the Heraka movement, which sought to remove British sovereignty from the Northeast. She led an armed uprising against the British but was eventually apprehended and imprisoned for 14 years. Despite the terrible conditions, she stayed committed to the independence movement. Leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru appreciated Gaidinliu's achievements, referring to her as the "daughter of the hills."

2. Aruna Asaf Ali

Aruna Asaf Ali is commonly known as the "Grand Old Lady of Indian Independence." She was a significant figure in the 1942 Quit India Movement, spearheading rallies and hoisting the Indian flag at Bombay's Gowalia Tank Maidan, symbolising rejection of British rule. She was also involved in underground activities and assisted in the publication of the Congress party's newsletter during the movement. Aruna Asaf Ali's contributions were important in keeping the independence movement moving forward during a critical period.

3. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was a social reformer, independence warrior, and advocate for women's rights. She was one of the first women to run for a legislative seat in India, and she helped organise women in the liberation struggle. Kamaladevi was a key figure in the Salt Satyagraha, organising marches and protests. She also tried to revive Indian handicrafts and handlooms, emphasising the need for economic independence as a prerequisite for political freedom.

4. Bhikaiji Cama

Bhikaiji Cama was an early revolutionary who strongly advocated for India's freedom from British control. Living in exile in Europe, she worked diligently to rally international support for India's independence. At a convention in Germany in 1907, she unfurled the first iteration of India's national flag, symbolising the country's desire for independence. Her efforts to promote the cause on a global scale elevated her to the ranks of the liberation movement's most prominent figures.

As we commemorate India's 78th Independence Day in 2024, we must remember the contributions of these lesser-known women liberation fighters. Their tenacity, determination, and steadfast commitment to the cause of freedom were critical in India's war for independence. By remembering their legacy, we not only recognise their sacrifices, but also motivate future generations to uphold the values of equality, justice, and freedom for which they fought. This Independence Day, let us honour these unsung ladies by telling and remembering their tales.