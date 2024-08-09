Changing his profile picture on social media to 'Tricolour', PM Modi urged everyone to change their profile picture to the same

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Independence Day 2024: PM Modi urges citizens to make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a "mass movement" x 00:00

As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the citizens of the nation to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a mass movement by hoisting the national flag at their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changing his profile picture on social media to 'Tricolour', PM Modi urged everyone to change their profile picture to the same.

Sharing a link, PM Modi also requested everyone to share their selfies with the national flag while celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. One can submit their selfies on the website - https://harghartiranga.com.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, "As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com."

As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the nation from August 11. The ruling party at the Centre will also conduct Tiranga Yatra from August 11 to August 14. During this period, the national flag will be hoisted on every house, shop, and office. A cleanliness drive will also be carried out.

In the 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day 2024. He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.