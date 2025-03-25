India reaffirmed its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas. "We strongly support the WPS and YPS agenda and greater engagement of PBC with IFIs to provide financing for peacebuilding activities."

India advocates for consensus driven UN peacekeeping reforms

According to an official press release, India has called for consensus-driven reforms in UN peacekeeping, stressing the need for improved funding, enhanced technology, and a greater role for troop-contributing countries.



India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish in an address at a UN Security Council debate on adapting peace operations to new realities, outlined India's vision for modernizing peacekeeping in response to emerging threats. "UN Peacekeepers today have to contend with the presence of non-state actors, armed groups, terrorists, as well as trans-national criminal networks. Technological advancements have created new challenges in the form of mis-/dis-/mal-information and hate speech, new-age weapons, including drones, IEDs etc. These are but a few new realities that peacekeepers are up against."



He emphasized that reforms must be built on consensus, with greater involvement of troop-contributing nations. "Adapting peace operations to new realities cannot happen unless those on ground - the troop-/police-contributing countries are made part of the mandate formulation process at every stage."



Harish warned that funding shortfalls threaten the effectiveness of peacekeeping missions. "Countering modern challenges to peacekeeping demands that Missions are adequately funded and resourced. Resources need to be commensurate with the mandate. The current state of uncertainty over funding and the mandate-resource mismatch is neither sustainable nor comforting nor desirable, particularly for countries from the Global South who contribute the lion's share of troops."



He also advocated for closing down unnecessary missions that no longer fulfill an operational purpose. "Rationalisation of peacekeeping missions is essential for the efficient allocation of resources. Redundant missions that continue on political life support without operational rationale only for propaganda purposes, divert resources from urgently required peacekeeping missions and undermine the credibility of the UN."



India reaffirmed its commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) agendas. "We strongly support the WPS and YPS agenda and greater engagement of PBC with IFIs to provide financing for peacebuilding activities."



Emphasizing the role of women in peacekeeping, Harish highlighted India's contributions. "Adapting peace operations to new realities also involves enhancing the critical role of women peacekeepers both qualitatively and quantitatively. I am pleased to share that in February this year, India organised the first ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, bringing together representatives from 35 troop-/police-contributing countries to deliberate on this key issue. It is no longer a question of whether women can do peacekeeping. Rather, it is about whether peacekeeping can do without women."



He also mentioned the importance of ensuring peacekeepers' safety. "Peacekeeping is not a zero risk effort. Safety and security of peacekeepers must remain paramount. In an era marked by complex conflicts and asymmetric threats, we must ensure that those who risk their lives for peace are adequately protected and that perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers are brought to justice."



Harish advocated for the use of advanced technology in peacekeeping missions. "The use of advanced surveillance, communication, and data analytic tools should be integrated into peacekeeping operations to improve situational awareness and rapid response capabilities. India stands ready to share its expertise as a technology enabler in this regard."



Regarding the long-term sustainability of peacekeeping missions, he said, "Even as we deliberate on adapting peace operations to new realities, it is important to acknowledge that peacekeeping missions cannot exist in perpetuity. Missions need to have viable transition plans and exit strategies that ensure that the peace sustains."



Harish stressed that peacekeeping must be supported by political solutions. "Peacekeeping cannot be the sole solution to conflicts. Peace holds when peacekeeping operations are accompanied by political solutions. These can only emerge when there is coherence within the UN Security Council. It is, thus, imperative to reform the UNSC in both categories to make it more reflective and representative of current geopolitical realities."



Concluding his statement, Harish reaffirmed India's long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping. "India, a nation deeply committed to the principles of multilateralism and global peace, has been a steadfast partner of the United Nations in its peacekeeping endeavors, with a history of deploying nearly 300,000 troops across more than 50 missions as of date."



He further added, "We pay tribute to more than 4,000 UN peacekeepers, including 182 Indian personnel, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace, and towards that, seek earliest completion of the Memorial Wall in their honour."



Harish concluded by reaffirming India's dedication to reforming UN peacekeeping. "As we look to the future, India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to UN peacekeeping and pledges its continued support to the United Nations in its pursuit of international peace and security. Our vision for reform highlights the need for a more balanced, inclusive, and effective approach to UN peacekeeping for an era of limited resources, geo-political volatility and upheaval." (ANI)

