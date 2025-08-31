The Chinese envoy shared a post on X and wrote, "Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Modi that China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals, and that the two countries are each other's development opportunities rather than threats"

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Sunday that the two Asian neighbours should work together to ensure peace in their border regions and not let the border issue define the overall China-India relations, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese envoy shared a post on X and wrote, "Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Modi that China and India are cooperation partners, not rivals, and that the two countries are each other's development opportunities rather than threats." "As long as the two countries stick to this overarching direction, China-India relations can sustain steady and long-term growth. China and India should become neighbours on good terms and partners helping each other succeed. A "cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant" should be the right choice for the two countries," the post added. Further, the Chinese envoy highlighted the 75th anniversary of both countries and stated, "This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic relations; the two countries need to view and handle bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective." Xu Feihong affirmed that, "the two countries should strengthen strategic communication to deepen mutual trust, expand exchanges and win-win cooperation, heed each other's concerns to seek harmonious coexistence, and enhance multilateral collaboration to safeguard common interests." "The two Asian neighbors should work together to ensure peace and tranquility in their border regions, and should not let the border issue define the overall China-India relations," the post added. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit. This was their first meeting after the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024. Later, PM Modi attended the official reception of the summit, hosted by President Xi at the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre. He was greeted warmly by Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, before joining other world leaders for a group photograph symbolising regional unity. Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the official reception, along with senior members of his delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, and Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

