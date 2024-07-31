INDIA bloc demand release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

They also blamed the Central government for the deaths of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre

Sunita Kejriwal with INDIA bloc leaders during the protest. Pic/PTI

INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid his declining health and hit out at the BJP-led Centre for “suppressing” the voice of Opposition. They also blamed the Central government for the deaths of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre.

“They tried to end AAP and conspired to weaken the Delhi government. The elected CM is in jail. Umar Khalid and many activists are in jail in false charges in Delhi riots. Bhima Koregaon fake case, father Stan Swamy was in jail and he even died while in custody. There is a huge conspiracy against leaders, activists,” said CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

