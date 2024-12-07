Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > India China agree to ease border situation

India-China agree to ease border situation

Updated on: 07 December,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

This was the first meeting of WMCC after the October 21 agreement between the two countries to resolve the over four year long military standoff in eastern Ladakh

India-China agree to ease border situation

India, China on Thursday held 32nd meeting. PIC/X@feedmileapp

Listen to this article
India-China agree to ease border situation
x
00:00

India and China agreed to take measures to further ease the situation at the borders while continuing to implement the October agreement to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh comprehensively, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said a day after talks in New Delhi.


China and India held the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC) on Thursday in New Delhi, and the two sides agreed to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, and safeguard sustainable peace and stability in the border areas.


This was the first meeting of WMCC after the October 21 agreement between the two countries to resolve the over four year long military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Both sides positively assessed the solutions reached on border-related issues and agreed to continue implementing them comprehensively and effectively.


