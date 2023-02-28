Breaking News
India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM Modi

Updated on: 28 February,2023 10:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', PM Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayer

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that the benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.


Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', PM Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.



Technology formed the base of One Nation One Ration, he said adding that JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity helped in giving benefits to the poor.


He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are being discussed, and are poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.

