Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

His birth year being a leap year, tributes are often paid to him a day before

PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

File Photo


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first non-Congress prime minister Morarji Desai, and said his role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that was exemplary.


Desai, a veteran lawmaker who held many ministerial portfolios at the Centre and was also chief minister of erstwhile Bombay State, was born on February 29 in 1896.



His birth year being a leap year, tributes are often paid to him a day before.


Also Read: Trinamool Congress' Twitter account 'compromised', says Derek O'Brien

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and as an outstanding administrator. His role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that is also exemplary."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK