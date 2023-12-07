India-Germany military cooperation meeting held in New Delhi

Discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and further strengthening ongoing defence engagements, an official added

The 16th edition of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group (MCSG) meeting was held here on December 5-6, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The Ministry said that the meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Brigadier Vivek Narang, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff IDC (A), HQ IDS, and Col (GS) Christian Schmidt, Director, Department International Cooperation Armed Forces Office from the German side.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm, and cordial atmosphere.

The India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group (MCSG) is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between India's Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and Germany's Department of International Cooperation Armed Forces.

