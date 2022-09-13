Breaking News
India logs 4,369 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Updated on: 13 September,2022 02:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.25 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.73 per cent informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs

India recorded 4,369 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday.


India's active caseload currently stands at 46,347 which accounts for 0.1 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.71 per cent. As many as 5,178 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,30,417.


The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.25 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

So far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 215.47 crore total vaccine doses (94.55 crore Second Dose and 18.53 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 21,67,644 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone.

Earlier on Monday, the parliamentary standing committee on Health and Family Welfare has in a report recommended that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare examine the Covid deaths due to a shortage of oxygen and ensure compensation to the families of the victims.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

