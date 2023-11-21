The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days from time to time due to weather change

Representative Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days from time to time due to weather change.

In a statement, India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu today while Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area will receive heavy rain at isolated places, IMD said in a statement released at 1.30 pm today.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 22, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu will likely receive heavy to very heavy rain, read the statement. IMD has forecasted heavy rain likely in isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

Also read: Freedom fighter and veteran CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah passes away at 102 in Chennai

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur,Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu," the India Meteorological Department statement mentioned.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai, it was moderately sunny in the Kanchipuram district today, while a sudden black cloud surrounded and started raining and eventually started to rain heavily.

Also read: Ten pc water cut in Mumbai, and neighbouring areas for next 15 days

Apart from Kanchipuram, many places like Walajabad, Uthiramerur, Chennai Bangalore National Highway received heavy rainfall for more than 30 minutes today, the RMC, Chennai, said.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 22 and 23.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd, India Meteorological Department said in a post on X.

"Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/Moderate rain with thunderstormand lightning is likely to occur in some areas," the India Meteorological Department statement added. (With inputs from ANI)