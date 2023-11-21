Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu

India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu

Updated on: 21 November,2023 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days from time to time due to weather change

India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu

Representative Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in over 10 districts in Tamil Nadu
x
00:00

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days from time to time due to weather change.


In a statement, India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu today while Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area will receive heavy rain at isolated places, IMD said in a statement released at 1.30 pm today.


On November 22, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu will likely receive heavy to very heavy rain, read the statement. IMD has forecasted heavy rain likely in isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.


Also read: Freedom fighter and veteran CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah passes away at 102 in Chennai

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur,Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu," the India Meteorological Department statement mentioned.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai, it was moderately sunny in the Kanchipuram district today, while a sudden black cloud surrounded and started raining and eventually started to rain heavily.

Also read: Ten pc water cut in Mumbai, and neighbouring areas for next 15 days

Apart from Kanchipuram, many places like Walajabad, Uthiramerur, Chennai Bangalore National Highway received heavy rainfall for more than 30 minutes today, the RMC, Chennai, said.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 22 and 23.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd, India Meteorological Department said in a post on X.

"Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light/Moderate rain with thunderstormand lightning is likely to occur in some areas," the India Meteorological Department statement added. (With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Weather India Meteorological Department news india India news national news chennai tamil nadu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK