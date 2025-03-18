India, NZ navy chiefs discuss ways to enhance naval ties, maritime cooperation

The Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, is in India on an official visit from March 16-21, seeking strengthening of maritime cooperation and ties between the two navies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon during the inauguration of the Raisina Dialogue 2025, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with visiting New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding with their discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives and maritime cooperation, officials said.

The Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, is in India on an official visit from March 16-21, seeking strengthening of maritime cooperation and ties between the two navies.

His engagements include high-level discussions and operational interactions at New Delhi and Mumbai, the officials said.

Rear Admiral Golding attended the Raisina Dialogue on Monday, they said.

On Tuesday, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tribute to India's fallen heroes.

This was followed by a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi, with the discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives and maritime cooperation, the officials said.

On March 20, a significant highlight will be the reception onboard the HMNZS Te Kaha, hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, further strengthening India-New Zealand maritime relations, they added.

Luxon is visiting India from March 16 to 20 on his first trip to the country as the prime minister. He is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with. He also attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

The New Zealand navy chief will also be interacting with senior defence leadership here, including Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and the Defence Secretary, reaffirming New Zealand's commitment to regional security.

During his visit to Mumbai, he will interact with the personnel of the Western Naval Command, visit indigenous destroyer INS Surat and explore avenues for future collaboration in ship maintenance and technology, a Navy spokesperson said.

"Rear Admiral Garin Golding's visit marks a significant step in the evolution of India-New Zealand defence relations, fostering deeper naval cooperation and reinforcing mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

