India extends airspace ban for Pakistan airlines till July 24

Updated on: 23 June,2025 11:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30. The ban was imposed as part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also extended by one month the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till July 24. Representational pic

India extends airspace ban for Pakistan airlines till July 24
India on Monday extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines by another month till July 24.

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30. The ban was imposed as part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.


Initially, the ban was to end on May 24 and was subsequently extended till June 24.


On Monday, a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued, extending the closure by one more month till July 24, 2025.

As per the NOTAM, Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also extended by one month the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till July 24.

On April 24, Pakistan banned its airspace for India until May 24, after the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. The airspace curb was extended till June 24.

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

