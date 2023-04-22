India records 12,193 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 67,556

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has recorded 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877.

The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 993 Covid-19 cases and five deaths, which took the tally to 81,60,499 and the toll to 1,48,497. A state health department bulletin said the XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of Omicron that was driving the case surge in the state. So far, 681 cases caused by this variant have been detected, and five persons have succumbed.

The addition to the tally was lower than the 1,113 recorded on Thursday, which also saw three fatalities.

Mumbai and Pune recorded two deaths each while the fifth fatality was in Nagpur. Mumbai accounted for 226 of the new cases in the state. So far, 8,68,69,019 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 18,118 in the last 24 hours.

The case fatality rate is 1.81 per cent and the recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

Since January 1 this year, 80 persons have succumbed to the infection, with 81 per cent having comorbidities, as per state health department data.

On April 20, the state had 6,129 active cases, comprising 5,834 (95.2 per cent) in home isolation and the rest 295 (4.8 per cent) in hospitals.

Of the 295 hospitalised, 57 were in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) while the remaining 238 were in normal wards.

Of the 18,118 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 14,877 were carried out in government labs, 2,949 in private labs and 292 through self-testing kits.

