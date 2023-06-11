India records 140 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,450

The Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501.