Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > India records 140 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 2450

India records 140 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,450

Updated on: 11 June,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala

India records 140 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,450

File Pic

Listen to this article
India records 140 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,450
x
00:00

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.


According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788).


The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

Yesterday, India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501. 

india India news Coronavirus kerala Covid 19

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK