Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai logs 8 fresh Covid 19 cases active tally 46

Mumbai logs 8 fresh Covid-19 cases, active tally 46

Updated on: 09 June,2023 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as five new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,856, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Mumbai logs 8 fresh Covid-19 cases, active tally 46

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai logs 8 fresh Covid-19 cases, active tally 46
x
00:00

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as five new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,856, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.


No death was reported on June 9, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.


The city now has an active caseload of 46 patients, it further said.


The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 8 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,037.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 1 and June 7 was 0.0007 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,82,708 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 634 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 107,802 days, as per civic data.

Also read: Mumbai: Western Railway trains to remain affected on Jogeshwari-Goregaon section on June 10, 11

Meanwhile, India logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has climbed to 5,31,886 with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,293).

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai news Covid 19 Coronavirus news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK