India records 1,573 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 10,981

The death toll has increased to 5,30,841 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.30 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.47 per cent

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has logged 1,573 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 10,981, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,30,841 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.30 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.47 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,07, 525), the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to its website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,65,703, the data stated. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read: Mumbai logs 66 Covid-19 cases, state records 205

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanhwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 205 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,42,059, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,435.

Mumbai circle led with 135 cases, followed by 43 in Pune circle, nine in Kolhapur circle, eight in Nashik circle, five in Nagpur circle, three in Aurangabad circle and two cases in Akola circle. The 135 cases in Mumbai circle include 66 in the metropolis. The tally in Mumbai stood at 11,55,527, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,747.

The recovery rate increased in the state by 110 to touch 79,91,412, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 2,212. The active tally includes 618 in Pune district, 589 in Mumbai and 399 in Thane.

So far, 8,65,85,260 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 2,249 in the last 24 hours.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)