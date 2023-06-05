The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website

File Pic

Listen to this article India records 174 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 3,193 x 00:00

India logged 174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,193, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data stated. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent.

So far, India had recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) Covid cases.

According to the website, as many as 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 26 fresh cases of the Covid-19 infection while 36 patients were discharged in the state taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 80,20,637.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, a state health department media bulletin said.

Out of 8,72,04,465 laboratory samples 81,69,365 have been tested positive (9.37 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

4613 tests were conducted in the state today out of which 3309 were conducted in government laboratories, 1293 were conducted in private Laboratories and 11 by self-test.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

(With inputs from PTI)