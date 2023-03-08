India records 326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 3,076

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 80 new Covid-19 cases, a more than two-fold rise from the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,37,985, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the health department.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423 with no fresh addition to the tally in the last 24 hours, said the department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 5,582 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, pushing up their cumulative tally to 8,64,74,267.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest 41 cases followed by 19 in the Mumbai circle, eight in Kolhapur, four in Latur, three in Nagpur, two each in Nashik and Akola, and one in the Aurangabad circle, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,89,207 after 36 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with 355 active cases, said the department.

Of the 355 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the highest 127 are in Pune district, followed by 83 in Mumbai and 35 in Thane, among other districts, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

