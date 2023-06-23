India records 51 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,712

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817)

India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,712 from 1,784, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,203 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded eight fresh coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,69,721, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,553, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 11 cases and zero Covid-19-linked fatality on Wednesday.

The bulletin said 27 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,21,061 and leaving the state with an active tally of 107.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent.

The health department said 4,698 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing their overall tally to 8,72,88,285.

Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as two new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,923, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 22, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 29 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by four more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,121.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.0004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,92,577 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 459 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is now 189,596 days, as per civic data.

(With inputs from PTI)